INDIA VOTES 2024: Kurukshetra relies on song-dance, paintings, rallies to create awareness on voting

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 7

From organising school and college-level events to flash mob dance performances and requesting business owners to offer special discounts to voters, the district administration is holding several activities to encourage people to cast their vote in the General Election.

The district administration has got its election song prepared, which will be aired soon.

There are over 7.57 lakh eligible voters in the district and 810 polling booths will be set up. The Thanesar constituency has the maximum voters (2.10 lakh) followed by Ladwa (1.93 lakh), Pehowa (1.84 lakh) and Shahabad (1.69 lakh).

In the 2019 Lok Sabba election, the district witnessed a 74.55 per cent voter turnout. The Ladwa Assembly constituency had registered the maximum voter turnout with 78.63 per cent followed by Shahabad with 78.60 per cent, Pehowa 72.60 per cent and Thanesar 68.98 per cent. The administration has set a target of more than 80 per cent voter turnout in the upcoming election.

A district official said, “The administration has engaged hockey star Navneet Kaur, who has represented the country in the Olympics, as a youth icon to motivate voters. Besides, activities are being organised to create voter awareness through videos, installing banners and posters on roadways buses and holding rallies by students and NSS volunteers. A democracy room has also been created in schools to demonstrate the voting process and its significance for society.”

“Poster, painting, rangoli and essay writing competitions on the election theme are also being held in schools. The administration is also tying up with hotels and theatre owners to give discounts on food and ticket bookings, respectively, on the polling day,” the official added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma, “Various activities have been planned in Kurukshetra and the prime objective is to reach out to the maximum number of people and motivate them to participate in the voting process. All guidelines of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) are being followed. An election song has been prepared, the video of which is also being prepared. It will be aired soon.”

“The administration recently held a meeting with business owners and requested them to offer some special discounts to the people who will show their inked finger on the day of voting. It has been decided to organise a wall painting event. As part of it, college students will be provided a public area and they will paint walls motivating people to cast their votes,” she added.

