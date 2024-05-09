Karnal Congress candidate vows to implement ‘Nyay Patra’

Karnal, May 8
Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja took out a roadshow in different villages of the Indri Assembly segment.
He promised people that he would implement the ‘Nyay Patra’, the party’s election manifesto, if voted to power. He told the party workers to connect with voters through door-to-door campaigns and inform people about the party’s ‘Nyay scheme’ and expose the alleged failures of the BJP government.
During his visit in Kunjpura, Kalsora, Garhi Birbal, Sangoaha, and other villages, Budhiraja said if Congress is voted to power, it would bring a law ensuring minimum support price (MSP) and scrap the ‘Agnipath’ scheme.
He accused BJP candidate and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar of neglecting the district over the years. “Khattar did nothing for the district and state. Due to this, he was replaced by the party leadership from the post of the CM,” he said. He also highlighted the issue of unemployment and pledged to address it by filling vacant government post at the earliest.
He criticised incumbent MP Sanjay Bhatia over his absenteeism and failure to address key issues in the Parliament. He said, “Together, we will make the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency No. 1 in terms of development.”
On the issue of support extended by Independent MLA from Nilokheri to Congress, he said his support will strengthen their campaign.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...