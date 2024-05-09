 Karnal Congress candidate vows to implement ‘Nyay Patra’ : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Karnal Congress candidate vows to implement ‘Nyay Patra’

Karnal Congress candidate vows to implement ‘Nyay Patra’

Karnal Congress candidate vows to implement ‘Nyay Patra’

Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja being felicitated by Karnal residents on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 8

Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja took out a roadshow in different villages of the Indri Assembly segment.

He promised people that he would implement the ‘Nyay Patra’, the party’s election manifesto, if voted to power. He told the party workers to connect with voters through door-to-door campaigns and inform people about the party’s ‘Nyay scheme’ and expose the alleged failures of the BJP government.

During his visit in Kunjpura, Kalsora, Garhi Birbal, Sangoaha, and other villages, Budhiraja said if Congress is voted to power, it would bring a law ensuring minimum support price (MSP) and scrap the ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

He accused BJP candidate and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar of neglecting the district over the years. “Khattar did nothing for the district and state. Due to this, he was replaced by the party leadership from the post of the CM,” he said. He also highlighted the issue of unemployment and pledged to address it by filling vacant government post at the earliest.

He criticised incumbent MP Sanjay Bhatia over his absenteeism and failure to address key issues in the Parliament. He said, “Together, we will make the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency No. 1 in terms of development.”

On the issue of support extended by Independent MLA from Nilokheri to Congress, he said his support will strengthen their campaign.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Congress #Karnal


