Karnal fire dept gears up to ensure safety of wheat crop

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 7

With the wheat harvesting season approaching, the Fire Department in Karnal has geared up for increased vigilance to ensure crop and public safety. The department employees will not be allowed to take leave during the entire harvesting season.

Every year, several incidents of fire in wheat crop are reported, resulting in huge losses to farmers. Around 400 fire incidents occurred during the last wheat harvesting season.

Employees on alert We are well prepared for the wheat harvesting season this year. The employees will remain on duty. There is a risk of fire breaking out during crop harvesting, so the employees have been alerted. —Ram Kumar, Sub-fire officer

“We are well prepared for the wheat harvesting season this year. The employees will remain on duty. There is a risk of fire breaking out during crop harvesting, so the employees have been alerted. No one will take leave unless there is an emergency,” said Sub-Fire Officer Ram Kumar. The employees would work in two shifts of 12 hours each, he added.

The district authorities have 34 fire tenders, seven motorcycles and two rescue tenders. Of the 25 big fire tenders, 19 have been deployed at different locations in the fields. Six of these have been deployed in Karnal.

Out of 19 tenders, three each have been deployed in Taraori and Assandh, two each in Gharaunda, Indri and Nilokheri, and one each in Nigdhu, Nissing, Padha, Kunjpura, Shiv Colony and Jundla, the Sub-Fire Officer added.

He said all 160 employees worked with dedication to save lives and belongings of people during fire incidents. “Our fire station is fully equipped to respond promptly to any emergency,” he added.

