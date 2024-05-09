Karnal stretch in bad shape

Months have passed since a complaint about a damaged street in Chand Sarai was filed with the CM window, but the Municipal Corporation, Karnal, has failed to take any action. The damaged stretch causes a lot of inconvenience to commuters. The authorities concerned must look into the issue and find a solution to the problem at the earliest. Vijay Kumar, Karnal

Autos shouldn’t carry more than three persons

Auto-rickshaw drivers ferrying passengers beyond the permissible limit is a common scene in Kurukshetra. No more than three passengers are allowed to travel in these vehicles, but drivers usually don’t begin the journey at Pipli Chowk until up to nine passengers are seated in their vehicles. The authorities must ensure that auto-rickshaw drivers stick to the rules. Also, no additional seating must be allowed to be created in auto-rickshaws. Sunil Verma, Kurukshetra

Govt must resolve farmers’ issues

As agitating farmers are sitting on an indefinite dharna near Ambala, the Railways has diverted most of its trains to various routes. Due to this, the level crossing on the busy Hisar-Chandigarh road in Narwana remains closed during most of the day. Long queues of vehicles can be seen on both sides of the gate throughout the day. A train passes through every nine minutes there, and it usually takes more than an hour to cross the barrier. The government should resolve the farmers’ problems on priority so that people don’t have to face any inconvenience. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

