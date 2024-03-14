Hisar: Khaps urge farmers to put up united fight

Hisar, March 13
To strengthen their agitation, khap panchayats have urged various farmer organisations to join hands as they will not support the call of any organisation until they come under one umbrella. The khap panchayats have given time till March 16 to form a joint morcha comprising all farmers’ bodies, which have been carrying out the agitation on similar demands.
A delegation of the khap panchayats, formed in Titoli mahapanchayat, today visited the Baas toll plaza in Narnaund subdivision of Hisar, where the farmers have been holding dharna for many days.
Jaipal Dahiya, pradhan of Dahiya Khap, said “There is a need for unity among all organisations. If the farmer organisations remain divided, the khap panchayat would not back the calls given by them.”
