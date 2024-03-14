SKM activists from Hisar to reach Delhi today for kisan mahapanchayat

Hisar, March 13
Thousands of farmers from Hisar will attend a mahapanchayat being organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Delhi on Thursday, its Hisar unit said today.
Local members of the SKM held a meeting at the “pucca morcha” at the mini secretariat that has been going on for the past 71 days. The meeting was jointly chaired by Budhram Khasa and Jaiveer Daya.
In a statement issued here today, the SKM said the mahapanchayat was being organised by the SKM and Coordination Committee of Trade Unions on issues such as legal guarantee of minimum support price, withdrawal of electricity bill amendment, repeal of labor code etc.
“We have assigned duties to activists to mobilise support for the Delhi mahapanchayat. The villagers of Uklana region will leave from Narwana today and activists from villages around Hisar will leave in the morning on March 13 by a train from Hisar,” stated the statement.
“Most of us will go by train, or in personal vehicles and by buses. We will go to Delhi under any circumstances and will not step back from the demands,” said farm leader Sadanand Rajli.
