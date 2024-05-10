Police DAV Public School celebrates Mother’s Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

Police DAV Public School celebrated Mother’s Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Students from kindergarten to Class 2 participated in various activities, such as dance and speech, to express their thoughts for their mothers. The students made cards for their mothers and prepared different art pieces as a gift for them.

A ramp walk was also done by the mothers and the winners of different titles were felicitated on the day. The principal, Savita Dhankhar, appreciated the efforts of all the students and said mothers are the first teachers of children.

