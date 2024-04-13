Kurukshetra Health Dept aims for zero malaria cases for 4th year

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 12

After reporting no malaria cases in the last three years, the Health Department has been making efforts to maintain the status for the fourth consecutive year in Kurukshetra.

As malaria cases are reported from May to July, the Health Department officials have started preparations to ensure that the trend is maintained and no cases are reported this year as well. If the zero cases status is maintained till 2025, the district will be declared malaria-free.

A Health Department official said a line listing of all the private hospitals and private labs has been done this week and they have been provided with the notification of the Centre about the rates list fixed for the malaria tests. Nodal officers have been appointed at the district and the block levels to keep a check on the fever cases and preparations for the malaria.

District epidemiologist Dr Bindu Rai said “No malaria case has been reported in Kurukshetra over the last three years. The malaria cases are generally reported from the month of May. We have set up a control room and have been making efforts to ensure that no cases are reported even in this season as well. Gambusia fishes have been released in nearly 350 waterbodies in urban and rural areas, and letters have been sent to the urban local bodies and the panchayati raj department for the fogging.”

“Kurukshetra is in malaria elimination phase and if no cases are reported in this year and the next year, the district will be declared malaria-free. A mass fever survey will be conducted from May 1 and slides of the patients who will reach with the complaints of fever will be prepared for examination. We have planned to hold awareness rallies and other awareness programmes to mark World Malaria Day on April 25. Training sessions have been held for the health supervisors and multi-purpose health workers. A refresher programme will be organised for them”, she added.

