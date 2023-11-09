Kurukshetra logs 300 stubble-burning cases this season

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, November 8

Notwithstanding the incentives offered and challans issued, paddy farmers continue to burn stubble in the district and the number of farm fires have crossed the 300 mark for the ongoing season, so far.

About 96 per cent harvesting of non-basmati and 92 per cent harvesting of basmati variety have been completed so far.

Cases more in Punjab Incidents of stubble burning are more in Punjab. We all need to work together to solve the problem. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

In Kurukshetra, about 2.82 lakh acre area belonging to 43,000 farmers was identified for stubble management, of which, the registration of 19,297 farmers for 1,65,512 acre has been received for the incentive for not burning the residue.

As per the data procured, 353 active fire locations were reported in the district. While the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) had reported a total of 145 active fire locations while 208 locations were reported by other sources. Of the total, stubble burning was confirmed on agricultural land at 301 locations. As many as 29 incidents were reported from non-agricultural areas.

Of 301 cases, challans were imposed in 296 cases so far and the Agriculture Department had recovered 7.77 lakh environment compensation charge (ECC) from the farmers. About 3.05 lakh tonnes of paddy straw had been procured by the industries.

An official in the Agriculture Department said, “All cases are reported and no cases are being underreported by the department. Besides the report of HARSAC, the staff of the Agriculture Department is also reporting cases from the field. Even the smaller and scattered fires are being reported, which the satellite can’t detect. However, the chances of farm fire cases going unreported can’t be ruled out as sometimes the farmers burn the residue late in the evening. The harvesting is about to be completed and the department is expecting the farm fires to remain lower than the previous year.”The Deputy Director, Agriculture, Dr Surender Malik, said, “The farm fires are being reported by the HARSAC, the field staff is also reporting every single case and action is being taken against the violators.”

