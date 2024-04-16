Lok Sabha poll: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, singer Fazilpuria in JJP’s 1st list of candidates

PTI

Chandigarh, April 16

The Jannayak Janta Party on Tuesday announced names of five Lok Sabha poll candidates for Haryana, fielding two-time MLA Naina Singh Chautala from Hisar against ruling BJP’s Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Naina Chautala is wife of JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, while Ranjit Chautala is his uncle.

According to the JJP's first list of candidates, former MLA Ramesh Khatak will contest from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat.

The JJP has fielded former MLA Rao Bahadur Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, the party said in a statement. He had recently switched over from the Congress and joined the JJP.

“Famous artiste (singer) Rahul Yadav Fazilpuriya will be the candidate from Gurugram while JJP youth leader Nalin Hooda will contest from Faridabad,” the statement said.

Polling for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

Naina Chautala is the MLA from Badhra in Charkhi Dadri district and mother of former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. She had also been MLA from Dabwali seat.

Naina Chautala has been organising programmes like ‘Hari Chunari Chaupal’ across the state with the aim of making women aware about politics.

BJP candidate Ranjit Chautala, 78, an Independent MLA, had last month joined the saffron party.

He is former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's son and the brother of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala formed the JJP in December 2018 after a split in the INLD earlier that year following a feud in the Chautala family.

In 2019, the JJP extended support to the BJP after the saffron party fell short of the majority mark in the assembly elections.

The BJP-JJP alliance ended last month after which the JJP leadership said it would field its candidates on all 10 seats in Haryana.

