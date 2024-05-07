Man arrested for killing brother at Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 6

The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother at Fazilpur village in the district.

The deceased was identified as Gulshan of Saharsa in Bihar. According to information, the victim was staying in the fields of Kaptan Singh of Fazilpur village with his brothers — Vipin and Pawan.

In his complaint to the Sector 27 police, Kaptan said he found Gulshan’s body near a tubewell in his fields. He told the police that there were several injury marks on the body.

According to the complainant, Vipin told him that both the victim and he were in an inebriated state at night and they had some dispute over a mobile phone. The complainant said Vipin told him that he beat up his brother with a stick and thereafter, he fell asleep.

Following the complaint, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem examination to BPS Khanpur Kalan. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Vipin.

On Monday, the accused was produced in the court, which sent him to judicial custody.

42-year-old pushed

from rooftop, dies

A man was killed after being allegedly pushed from the rooftop at Mahra village.

The deceased was identified as Rajkumar, alias Raja, (42). In his complaint to the Baroda police, Jainkawar of Mahra village said his brother Rajkumar, who was running a rehri of fast food, went to his uncle Om Prakash’s place. He said Ashok, alias Shoki, and Shyam of the same village were also present there.

He said his brother Rajkumar had an altercation with Ashok over some issue, which was related to Shyam’s daughter.

He said Ashok pushed his brother from the rooftop. “They took him to the Civil Hospital in Gohana, but doctors declared him dead,” the complainant told the police.

Following the complaint, a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

