Man charred to death after car catches fire in Panipat

Panipat, May 3
A man was charred to death on the Panipat elevated highway in front of the General Hospital after his car caught fire last night. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Anil Kumar of Dadola village in the district.
Anil owned a Common Service Centre (CSC) in his village and had opened an Aadhaar Card Centre at a bank. He had come here for some work on Thursday and was on his way back to his village.
When he reached in front of the hospital, his car caught fire and overturned after hitting the divider. He tried to get out of the car, but could not do so as the car was overturned. The police later took out the body from the car and sent it to the mortuary.
