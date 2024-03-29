Man gets RI for life for killing farmer in 2018

Panipat, March 28
The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Archana Yadav on Thursday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a man for murdering a farmer in Binjhol village in 2018. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, identified as Surender of Mohana village.
District Attorney Rajesh Chaudhary said the incident was reported to the Model Town police on June 17, 2018.
The deceased was identified as Rakesh of Saini Colony. Ram Gopal, the deceased’s father had said he owned an agricultural land in Binjhol village and Rakesh was looking after the crops in the fields. On June 16, he went to the fields, but did not return home the next day. They tried to contact him but his mobile phone was found switched off. They reached the fields and found his dead body lying in a pool of blood. The victim was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon.
Following the complaint, the police had registered a case and arrested Surender. District Attorney Chaudhary said in all, 19 witnesses had been examined during trial.
