Man held under NSA in Rohtak

Rohtak, May 3
The police have arrested another habitual criminal under the National Security Act (NSA). The police prepared a case under the Act and sent it to the District Magistrate, Rohtak. Following his orders, the accused, Raju (name changed), was taken into custody under Section (3) 2 of the NSA and sent to Rohtak Jail.
The accused is named in 17 cases, according to the police. SP Himanshu Garg said , “The accused has been spreading terror by uploading his photos along with weapons on social media,” he said.
