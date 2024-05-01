Man held with 2 kg of opium

Yamunanagar: The Special Cell of Yamunanagar district police has arrested a man and recovered two kg of opium from his possession. Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanwaljit Singh said the accused had been identified as Hamendra of Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. He was produced in a court in Jagadhri on Tuesday which sent him to five-day police custody. tns
POLL spending GUIDELINES GIVEN
Sirsa: The election expenditure observer for the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, Vijay Singh, on Tuesday convened a meeting of representatives of political parties at the Mini-Secretariat here. He said as per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, a candidate contesting the Lok Sabha election could spend up to Rs 95 lakh and he or she could not make cash payments exceeding Rs 10,000.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...