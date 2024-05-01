Man held with 2 kg of opium

Our Correspondent

Yamunanagar: The Special Cell of Yamunanagar district police has arrested a man and recovered two kg of opium from his possession. Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanwaljit Singh said the accused had been identified as Hamendra of Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. He was produced in a court in Jagadhri on Tuesday which sent him to five-day police custody. tns

POLL spending GUIDELINES GIVEN

Sirsa: The election expenditure observer for the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, Vijay Singh, on Tuesday convened a meeting of representatives of political parties at the Mini-Secretariat here. He said as per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, a candidate contesting the Lok Sabha election could spend up to Rs 95 lakh and he or she could not make cash payments exceeding Rs 10,000.

#Uttar Pradesh #Yamunanagar