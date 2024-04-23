Man shot dead in Sonepat, 4 booked

Sonepat, April 22
A transporter was shot dead on the Bajidpur Saboli-Narela road on Sunday night. The Kundli police have booked four persons including another transporter for the alleged murder of the transporter.
The police have sent the body of the deceased to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The deceased has been identified as Amarjeet, alias Monu, of Bazidpur Saboli village of the district.
Harish of Bazidpur Saboli, in his complaint to the Kundli police, said he and his uncle Amarjeet were going to bring food from Narela on his two-wheeler and when they reached near Mukhtyar’s house, they saw a car with Sonepat number parked there. He said four persons were sitting inside the car. He said Golu, a transporter who lived in their village, was sitting on the driving seat, and one of his friends was sitting on passenger seat. Ashish and Mukesh of Ladravan village of Jhajjar were sitting on the back seat.
Golu stopped them and started abusing his uncle Amarjeet, who too was a transporter. Golu threatened Amarjeet and asked him not to get involved in his work. Harish said all of them started abusing his uncle and threatened him with dire consequences.
Harish said Golu asked Mukesh to open fire. The latter came out of the car and fired three gunshots at them. A bullet passed from near his ear while a bullet pierced his uncle’s back. Amarjeet was taken to a hospital at Narela but the doctor declared him dead. The Kundli police have registered a case against four persons.
