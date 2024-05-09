 Mercury goes up to 42°C in Sirsa, power demand spikes : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Mercury goes up to 42°C in Sirsa, power demand spikes

The heat wave has intensified in the region with the mercury soaring past 42° Celsius in the district. Due to the scorching sun, the temperature started rising as early as 11 am.



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 8

The heat wave has intensified in the region with the mercury soaring past 42° Celsius in the district. Due to the scorching sun, the temperature started rising as early as 11 am. By afternoon, the streets were deserted. Besides affecting people, the sweltering weather also distressed animals and birds.

Change of weather likely from May 10

  • The weather is likely to remain dry in the state till May 10 and there is a possibility of further increase in daytime temperatures, said Dr Madan Khichad, head, Dept of Agricultural Meteorology.
  • During this period, occasional light winds and an increase in temperature may lead to intermittent light clouds, he said.
  • Due to the western disturbance, change in weather is expected from May 10, which may lead to scattered or light rains with thunder and lightning at some places from late night on May 10 to May 12.

The district recorded a maximum temperature of 42°C and a minimum of 28°C today.

The impact of the heat is also being seen on the production of summer vegetables. Farmer Gurpreet Singh said heat was affecting vegetables like bitter gourd, ridge gourd and bottle gourd. Flowers are getting damaged easily, which may lead to a halt in fruit production.

Due to the heat, there is an increasing demand for cold water and soft drinks. While urban areas rely on refrigerators and water coolers for chilled water, demand for earthen pots and pitchers has surged in rural areas. People are rushing to markets to buy pots and pitchers.

Dr Mahendra Bhadu, CMO of Sirsa, said, “To avoid the heatstroke, refrain from direct exposure to sunlight. Try not to go out between 12 pm and 3 pm. If you must go out during the day, use sunscreen. Carry an umbrella, cap and cold water to avoid sunburn. Avoid eating outside and consume light meals. It’s better to start your day with sweet and juicy fruits like watermelon, muskmelon and oranges. Eat onion and cucumber salad as it contains sufficient water, which helps regulate body temperature. When going out in the heat, avoid wearing dark-coloured and tight clothes.”

The electricity consumption has crossed 40 lakh units per day. Due to the increasing load, power cuts have also increased. Officials said electricity consumption had increased rapidly in the past one week. It has now crossed 40 lakh units per day. Besides use of appliances like ACs and coolers, there is an increasing load on tube wells for water.

