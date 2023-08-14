Miscreants booked for opening fire

Yamunanagar, August 13
The police have registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly opening fire at World Edu Scamper, an IELTS centre, near Bhai Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in Yamunanagar. No injury or death was reported. However, some glass doors were damaged.
On the complaint of a peon at the institute, Naman Kumar, a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 285 of the IPC and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act on Saturday.
The complainant said two youths fired five to six shots at glass doors and cabins. “After opening fire, they fled the spot. I think one person was waiting for them on the road,” alleged the complainant.
