Multi-speciality hospital opened in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 5

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday highlighted the importance of education system of ancient India. He said the educational system before the British rules had its importance, but it was ruined after the British implemented their education system. Bhagwat was at Atam Manohar Jain Aradhana Mandir to inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital.

While addressing the gathering, the RSS chief said, "Our education system that prevailed before the British rule in India made people reliant, but the education system of the British destroyed our education system," he added. Bhagwat also emphasised on the need to improve the health and education system and said both systems were out of reach of common people so there was a need to ensure easy availability of both facilities. He said the ashram had constructed the hospital to serve the society.