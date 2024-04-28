Murthal varsity teachers submit memorandum against VC to CM

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 27

The teachers’ association of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal, today submitted a memorandum of demands to the Chief Minister through MLA Mohan Lal Badoli.

Members of the association, led by their president Prof Surender Dahiya, alleged that Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prakash Singh, who had taken charge on September 7 last year, was violating the state government orders as well as the provisions of the University Act.

They said a budget of Rs 4 crore for research had lapsed due to the ban on the old research policy and non-implementation of the new research policy.

They said the state government had already issued directions for granting promotions under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), but the university administration was adopting dilly-dallying tactics by adopting unwarranted techniques to harass faculty members.

The members alleged that the VC was disturbing the atmosphere of the university. They alleged that all stakeholders of the university, including students, research scholars, staff and faculty members, were suffering due to the lack of basic amenities like drinking water, toilets, roads, etc., for a long time.

The university has not even implemented the new education policy so far, they said. Lifts were lying defunct for a long time due to which the differently abled students had to face a lot of problems daily. The swimming pool was constructed two years ago but was not made functional so far. All extra-curricular activities had been stopped in the university, they alleged.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat