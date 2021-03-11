Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 14

A woman died under mysterious circumstances in at the Jawahar Nagar Colony in Yamunanagar.

The brother of the deceased, Tarun, who belongs to Patiala, alleged that she was killed by her-in-laws for dowry. On the complaint of Tarun, a case was registered against several persons, including the husband of the deceased, Rajat, at the Farakpur police station. Tarun said his sister, Kajal, was married to Rajat in December 2020. He said soon after the marriage, the in-laws of his sister started to harsh her for dowry. “Rajat called my mother on August 10.and told her that Kajal had become unconscious and was being taken to the hospital. My sister was admitted at a private hospital in Mullana where she died on August 12,” the complainant said.