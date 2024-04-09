National general secretary too resigns, may join BJP

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, April 8

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) today suffered a major setback as its national general secretary and Chairperson of Narnaul Municipal Council, Kamlesh Saini, resigned from all posts and primary membership of the party.

Though she has not mentioned the reason for her resignation, sources claim she intends to join the BJP for bringing some new projects for Narnaul city and resolving civic issues. However, Kamlesh — on being contacted — refused to divulge her future plan, stating that she would decide after talking to her supporters.

Kamlesh’s family has been active in politics for the past three decades. They were associated with the Chautala family for the past 15 years. Her father-in-law Bhana Ram Saini unsuccessfully contested the Assembly poll from Mahendragarh as an Independent candidate in 1996 and as INLD nominee from Narnaul in 2009.

In 2014, the INLD fielded Kamlesh from the same constituency but she lost the elections by a margin of over 4,000 votes. She quit the INLD and joined the JJP in 2019 when Ajay Chautala and his sons — Dushyant and Digvijay — formed a new political party.

Kamlesh again tried her luck in the Assembly elections in 2019 on JJP ticket from Narnaul but could not succeed. In June 2022, she jumped into the fray as an Independent for the post of Chairperson, Narnaul Municipal Council, when the BJP-JJP jointly fielded another candidate. Kamlesh emerged victorious by a margin of over 14,000 votes even after the then Social Justice and Women Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav and some other prominent leaders of the region canvassed for the alliance candidate.

