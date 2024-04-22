 Naveen Jindal backs Hisar BJP nominee Ranjit Singh : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Naveen Jindal backs Hisar BJP nominee Ranjit Singh
Naveen Jindal backs Hisar BJP nominee Ranjit Singh

Naveen Jindal backs Hisar BJP nominee Ranjit Singh

BJP candidate Ranjit Singh with Naveen Jindal in Hisar on Sunday. Photo: Ashok Kundu



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 21

The BJP candidate from Kurukshetra and Hisar-based industrialist Naveen Jindal today said the Jindal family had been leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency Ranjit Singh.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here today, Jindal said his mother and former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal and supporters had been campaigning in Hisar. “Ranjit Singh is like our family member. My father, late Om Prakash Jindal, also had very close relations with him. He is an experienced politician and the party has fielded him in Hisar on merit. We have family relations with Ranjit Singh and after winning the elections, he will give a boost to the development work in the area,” he said.

Jindal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown the people the dream of a developed India. “The people of the country have realised that only Prime Minister Modi is capable of making the country a developed nation. Thus, it has become obvious that the people have decided to give him another term,” he said.

With the victory of the BJP in Hisar and Kurukshetra, the residents of Hisar will get two MPs as he himself belongs to Hisar even though he was in fray from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, said Jindal.

When asked about the allegations by his opponents that he joined the BJP under any kind of pressure as his name had figured in the coal scam, Jindal denied stating that he was impressed with Modi’s commitment to make India a developed country and thus decided to join the BJP.

Ranjit Singh also stated that it took him some efforts to prevail upon Naveen Jindal to re-join politics and join the BJP. “I called him four times to persuade him to join the BJP. Though he was very busy in business, finally he agreed to join the BJP which gave ticket to both of us soon after joining the party,” Singh said. Both Singh and Jindal had joined the BJP shortly before the party announced their candidature on March 24.

Naveen Jindal is a two-time MP of the Congress from Kurukshetra as he won on Congress ticket in 2004 and 2009. He lost the poll in 2014 and then opted out of the electoral contest in 2019. His mother Savitri Jindal, who is two-time Congress MLA from Hisar, has been the Cabinet Minister in Hooda government till 2014. Similarly, Ranjit Singh had also won as Independent from the Rania Assembly segment in Sirsa district in 2019 after the Congress denied him the ticket. On winning, he extended support to the BJP government and had been serving as a minister. He too joined the BJP along with Naveen Jindal on March 24.

#BJP #Hisar #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha


