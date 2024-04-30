Nine held for Rs 4.9 crore cyber frauds

Gurugram, April 29
The Gurugram cyber police have arrested nine persons who had allegedly duped persons from across India of Rs 4.92 crore. A total of 1,577 complaints have been found registered against these accused.
The arrested accused were identified as Pawan Kumar, Avinash Giri, Bijender Singh, Rishu Kumar, Ritesh, Rahul Jain, Rohit, Gaurav and Ohan Pahwa.
According to DCP Siddhant Jain, eight mobile phones, 13 SIM cards and six CPU were recovered from the arrested accused. After examining these SIM cards and data through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), it was found that they had committed a fraud of Rs 4.92 crore across the country.
A total of 1,577 complaints and 64 cases have been filed against them. Of these, three cases were registered in Haryana.
“During interrogation, it was revealed that these accused used to commit fraud using an online loan app,” said DCP Jain.
