No case of organised illegal mining found, says minister

Chandigarh, March 14

Haryana Transport and Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma here today said that no case of organised illegal mining had been found in the state of Haryana though sporadic incidents of theft of minerals had been noticed, which were being dealt with as per the law.

Sharma was replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed during the ongoing session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. He said such incidents also included cases of the transportation of minerals from neighbouring states without valid supporting documents under various provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, which are dealt with by imposing fines accordingly.

The road from Chhuchhakwas village to Bahu village in Jhajjar district of Haryana would be widened from 7 to 10 m and street-lights would be installed in every village on this road. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also given his consent to the new proposed highway connecting to KMP via Hisar-Tosham-Badhra-Satnali-Mahendragarh-Kanina-Rewari.

This information was given by the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in response to a question by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal.

Chautala also said that the state government had a vision to set up five new cities on the KMP, out of which one city was proposed in Palwal.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, JP Dalal said there was not much shortage of manure, urea in the state and the farmers of Haryana were happy.

The Agriculture Minister said this while replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary even as she insisted that women had to stand in the queue from morning till evening and still did not get urea.

Dalal, however, said that during the current rabi season till March 9, as much as 10.80 lakh metric tonnes of urea fertiliser had been made available to the farmers, which was more than the consumption of last year (10.51 lakh metric tonnes of urea). Besides, a stock of 1.38 lakh metric tonnes of urea was also available in the state as of March 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, JP Dalal said an amount of Rs 1,357.12 crore had been given to farmers as claims due to damage caused by pests and unseasonal rains during kharif 2020 and kharif 2021.