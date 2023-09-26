Northern Zone Council meeting: Haryana to seek original status of BBMB constitution

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, September 25

Haryana is all set to press for the restoration of original status regarding the constitution of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), while it will also pitch for an amicable settlement of the Hansi-Bhutana link canal and oppose the construction of embankments along the Ghaggar by Punjab at the Northern Zonal Council meeting to be held in Amritsar tomorrow.

Sources said Haryana was against the “opening” up of the selection process of positions of Member (Irrigation) and Member (Power), conventionally held by Haryana and Punjab for the past 46 years since the inception of BBMB, on the grounds that it jeopardised the interest of the two stakeholder states, since an “outsider” would not understand the ground realities of water management and distribution in the two states.

The Government of India had, in a notification last February, said the two members would be selected on an all India basis, like the chairman of the BBMB. This was opposed by both Haryana and Punjab.

At the meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Haryana will also urge for an “amicable” settlement of the ongoing court battle with Punjab on the construction of the Hansi-Bhutana link canal on the grounds that it only wants to redistribute its own share of water in three canals rather than two. Also, Haryana will highlight that it has addressed the neighbouring state’s concerns of low downstream pressure as well as issues related to the obstruction of river flow wherever the canal crosses the rivers. Though Punjab is expected to oppose it, Haryana will insist that Punjab not be allowed to create embankments to channelise the Ghaggar since it will narrow the course of the river and pose a flood threat downstream.

Haryana will also stake claim to Panjab University and seek affiliation of its colleges, emphasising that its colleges were affiliated to the university before 1996.

Further, in keeping with the meeting’s agenda of every participating state making a presentation on its best practices in a particular field, CM Manohar Lal Khattar wanted Haryana to showcase the government’s “forward-looking” policies for promoting sports in Haryana.

The presentation before the Union Home Minister, to be made by Principal Secretary, Sports, Navdeep Singh Virk, will focus on the “catch-them-young project” of the Haryana Government.

