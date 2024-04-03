Olympians to motivate voters in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 2

The Kurukshetra district administration has roped in Olympics hockey stars to motivate voters and also raise awareness about the significance of their rights to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections.

The administration has started circulating a short video message given by an Olympian and centre forward Indian woman hockey player, Navneet Kaur, appealing to voters especially the young ones, to participate in large numbers in the election process and elect a good candidate. As per the information, soon a similar video message from Olympian Surinder Kumar and some more prominent personalities of Kurukshetra will be circulated to motivate the voters. As per the information, there are over 60 prominent personalities, including former MPs, sitting and former MLAs, international-level sportspersons and other well-known people in the district.

There are over 7.57 lakh people in the district who are eligible to cast their vote in the district, and they will do so at 810 booths. Thanesar constituency has the maximum voters (2.10 lakh), followed by Ladwa (1.93), Pehowa (1.84 lakh) and Shahabad (1.69 lakh).

A senior district official said the prime objective of the exercise was to reach out to the maximum number of voters and ensure their participation in the polling process. A special focus will be on the areas where the polling was below the state average during the last elections and all such areas had been identified. All guidelines of the SVEEP programme were being followed.

