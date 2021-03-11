Over 46% posts of cops vacant in Faridabad

Over 46% posts of cops vacant in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 9

With over 46 per cent of posts of various levels lying vacant, there is a shortage of staff at the local police department.

It is revealed that against the total sanctioned strength of 7,473, the district has only 4,027 policemen, which makes the vacancy percentage to be 46.11. While, around 44.15 per cent of the total sanctioned posts of 607 women police staff, 268 are vacant.

According to sources, though several announcements had been made to fill the gap, no one has been posted as the Joint Commissioner of Police. Two of the seven posts of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and eight of the total 17 posts of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) are lying vacant for the past over a year.

Among lower ranks, 65.01 per cent of Head Constables and 43.51 per cent of the posts of Constables are vacant. “The district which was upgraded to the Police Commissionerate system in 2009 has, however, failed to do well in terms of the strength of policemen, which ought to have risen in view of the increased workload and population,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

As about 10 to 15 per cent of the police personnel are posted for VIP duty as gunmen, guards, and escorts with under trials or senior administrative officials, the staff for police patrol or regular law and order duty is inadequate, it is claimed. “The staff shortage not only affects the ability to control the crime rate, but also lowers the confidence of residents regarding their safety and security,” says a retired police officer.

Shortage of police personnel in the traffic police has also adversely affected the traffic management in the city, as help is sought from volunteers of the RSO (Road Safety Organisation) and the Home Guard employees during peak hours to regulate traffic at many points.

Claiming that it has already been in the notice of the authorities concerned, an official said the issue was likely to be addressed soon.

#haryana police

