Overflowing sewage cause for concern

THE Gulab Nagar locality of Bhiwani is facing unhygienic conditions due to a prolonged problem of overflowing sewage for the last one month. Residents fear outbreak of vector-borne diseases here due to the presence of pools of stagnant water. Though the issue was taken up with the authorities concerned several times, no solution has been provided so far. Naveen Saini, Bhiwani

Cleanliness goes for a toss in Panchkula

THIS self-revealing photograph captured near the Sector-21 market says it all. The Panchkula MC authorities have got six clearly marked “Use Me” garbage bins installed here but household garbage is recklessly dumped in the adjacent open area. This spot has become a major health hazard and a feasting ground for stray cattle. The authorities concerned must act against such practices.

Vinayak, Panchkula

Pathetic condition of road in Karnal

The road between Church Chowk and Kanhaiya City is in a pathetic condition. Two-wheeler riders fear slipping on the road. The width of the road cannot accommodate four-wheelers and two-wheelers simultaneously. Several shopkeepers have encroached upon the road, restricting easy traffic movement. The local authorities must take stern action against encroachers and get the road repaired at the earliest.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

#bhiwani