Palwal police arrest man after 12 years

Palwal, April 28

The police have arrested a person who had been absconding in a case related to cow slaughter for about 12 years.

Umar Mohammed, Inspector, Crime Branch here, said the accused who hailed from Maluka village in the district, had been absconding since 2012, when he was booked by the Rajasthan Police in a case related to cow slaughter.

He said the Jaipur police had arrested the accused, but he soon managed to escape from their custody. It is claimed that he was possessing a weapon at the time of the crime. The Rajasthan Police had announced a reward of Rs 2000 on his head.

The 32-year-old accused was nabbed by the local police in the district last night. He would be handed over to the Rajasthan Police after initial interrogation, it was claimed.

