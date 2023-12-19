Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police conduct search at Neelam’s house at Jind village

Tribune News Service

A Delhi police team conducted a search at the residence of Neelam Azad who was arrested in the Parliament security breach case from her native village Ghaso Khurd under the Uchana police station in Jind district last night. Neelam is the lone woman among six accused in the case.

Cops did not take her along During the search, the police team did not take Neelam along. The family members inquired about her as she was in police custody and sought permission to meet her. However, the police told the family that they could meet Neelam through a court order. The family members were asked questions about Neelam by the police.

Family members said the Delhi Police’s special cell team accompanied by local SHO Balwan Singh and women cops reached their residence around midnight and woke them up. “There were about 15 police personnel in the team who woke us up and directly headed to Neelam’s room. The police team searched the room for about 20 minutes. They seized two bank passbooks of Neelam and some papers, including books”, Ram Niwas, Neelam’s brother, told mediapersons today.

Niwas said they were sleeping when the police arrived at the residence. During the search, they found some study material, including books written on great personalities and other matters related to the farmers’ agitation and policies and programmes of the government. The police also seized a diary which contained phone numbers of Neelam’s friends”, he said.

Neelam (37), who has qualified NET, CTET and HTET after doing MA and MPhil in Sanskrit from Gurukul at Khera village in Jind district. She has been staying at a PG accommodation in Hisar for the past about six months and preparing for the Haryana civil services examination there. She had come to visit her family in the village. However, after meeting them, she reportedly joined the group of protesters who breached the security of Parliament on December 13 when it was in session. The police sources in Hisar said the Delhi Police was also likely to search her room in Hisar.

However, the Uchana Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the khap panchayats have backed Neelam while stating that she had tried to highlight issues related to unemployment and demanded that the police release and also revoke Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on her. The khap panchayat and SKM activists have also threatened to organise another mahapanchayat in support of their demands very soon.

