PM to launch Rs 200-cr renovation project of Gurugram railway station

Gurugram, July 27

To modernise the NCR railway network, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon launch the renovation works of Gurugram, Rewari and Pataudi railway stations. The Gurugram railway station will be revamped at a cost of Rs 200 crore while Rs 7 crore and Rs 12 crore, respectively, will be spent on the upgrade of Pataudi and Rewari railway stations.

This was announced by Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh, who met Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav today.

“Gurugram is progressing by leaps and bounds but basic infrastructure like railway station needs a major upgrade. The work was already on and now PM Modi will launch the mega renovation project. Improved railway connectivity will be a major boost to the warehouse and freight corridors coming up in area,” he said.

The renovation work will include upgrade of passenger seating arrangements, train displays, footover bridge and waiting rooms. There will be multiple entry and exit points at Gurugram railway station. Informing about the demand for Farukhnagar daily railway passengers, the Railway Minister was told that the Garhi Harsaru to Farukhnagar-Delhi DEMU train was stopped during the Covid and has not been started to date. He said it should be started as soon as possible considering the demand of the passengers. The demand for construction of underpass and footover bridge near Garhi Harsaru railway station and Bhimgarh Khedi was also raised with the Railway Minister.

The Railway Minister instructed the officers present that the report on the demands raised should be submitted to him at the earliest. It was also decided that a washing should be built at Rewari railway station. The Railway Minister also informed that the Vande Bharat train will also have a stop at Rewari railway station from August.

