Police: No yearend bash in Mahendragarh hotels sans nod

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, Dec 30

Local police authorities have directed owners of all hotels in Narnaul city and other places in Mahendragarh district to obtain prior permission to organise parties on their premises on the eve of New Year.

In Jhajjar, SHOs told to install barriers Station House Officers and in-charge of all police posts have been directed to install barriers at sensitive points in their area to discourage those who create chaos after consuming liquor. Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said traffic police in-charges at Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh had been told to challan those driving in a drunken state.

Issuing the directives, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitish Aggarwal has also restricted the entry of minor boy and girl students in hotels for such parties. The move is aimed at maintaining law and order during New Year celebrations, claimed a police official.

“No New Year party at hotels will be organised without getting permission from the offices of Excise and Taxation, the police and local SDM. Writing the names of all visitors attending such parties in a register will be mandatory. The entry of minor students will be restricted in parties. Appropriate action will be taken against violators,” said the directives issued by the SP.

He further directed the hotel owners to organise parties in compliance with law and order. Stern action would be taken on creating chaos, spreading rumours and taking the law into one’s hands during the parties, he added. Hailing the move, Rohtas Aggarwal, general secretary, District Hotel Owners Union, told The Tribune that the permission was required only for organising parties.

“Around 45 hotels are located in Narnaul city and some of them are new ones. Such sort of strictness will prove instrumental in curbing the possibility of any sort of chaos during the parties in hotels,” he added.

