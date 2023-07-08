Private candidate issued fake roll number for Kurukshetra University exam

Kurukshetra, July 7

A cheating case has surfaced in which a girl was allegedly issued a fake roll number of BA second year of Kurukshetra University (KU) by a Common Service Centre (CSC) operator in Kaithal district.

Salita Rani, a private student, had filled the form of KU. When she reached a Karnal college to appear for the exam on July 4, she was told that it was not her centre. The next day, she visited KU and found that the roll number was fake. In a complaint to the KU Registrar, she said she had filled the form from a CSC in Kalayat and was charged Rs 3,500, but she was given a fake roll number.

The complaint was marked to the Controller of Examination and it was found that there was no record of the student in the university’s database. Meanwhile, she has filed a complaint in Kalayat against the CSC operator.

The Director, Public Relations of KU, Dr Brajesh Sawhney, said: “The fraudster seems to have used the information of different candidates and created the fake roll number to dupe the girl.”