Procurement on, but wheat arrival yet to start in Panipat, Sonepat

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, April 6
The arrival of the wheat crop has not started so far in grain markets of Sonepat and Panipat districts, while its procurement began on April 1. Also, tenders for lifting and transportation of grains are yet to be allotted.
According to agricultural experts, wheat arrival is totally based upon harvesting which is yet to start. It is expected that the crop would start arriving in grain markets in next five to six days. Procurement of the mustard crop is almost over.
As per available information, government agencies would procure wheat from 414 purchase centres across the state of which 24 are in Sonepat and 12 in Panipat districts.
Bhagat Singh, a farmer of Bhainswan Khurd village, said, “The temperature is favourable for the wheat crop, but its harvesting has not started yet. Though the government has started procurement of wheat from April 1, its arrival has not started in grain markets.”
Dharambir Singh Malik, state vice president, Haryana Arhtias Association, and president, Panipat grain market, said, “Proper arrival of wheat has not started so far. The procurement of the mustard crop is almost complete .”
