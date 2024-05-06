Rajasthan man held with 5 kg drugs in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 5

The Kaithal police arrested a person with drugs worth Rs 5 lakh. A special detective unit and anti-narcotics cell arrested Dinesh, alias Hanuman, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, with 2.7 kg of opium from under the Mohna bridge on the NH-152. His car was also impounded.

The police spokesperson said they received a tip-off that a person was going to Ambala with drugs in his car. A team reached the spot and arrested the suspect and opium was recovered from his car. A case has been registered against the accused and the police are trying to determine the source of the drugs.

He said in another case, the police have seized 4.135 kg of chura post. On a tip-off, a police team reached Pattikoth Manas road and arrested the suspect identified as Lichu Ram of Rajasthan and recovered the drug.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Rajasthan