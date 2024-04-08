Release funds by June 15, else will hand over shelter keys to DCs: Gaushala union

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 7

Enraged over the improper release of funds, members of the Haryana Gaushala Mahasangh on Sunday warned the Haryana Government to release funds to the state gaushalas till June 15 as per the policy or else all gaushala sanghs would hand over the shelter keys to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the districts concerned.

It was decided in the state-level meeting of the sangh held in a gaushala on National Highway-44 in Panipat on Sunday.

Haryana Gaushala Mahasangh state president Jagdish Malik presided over the meeting while state general secretary Ajit Sihag, state vice-president Rajroop Pannu, Savita Arya, Ramniwas Gupta, Hariom Tayal, district president Ravinder Kadyan, Sonepat district president Satpal Sharma, Panchkula president Khushdev Raj, Kurukshetra president Jitender Sharma were among the attendees.

State coordinator Kulbeer Kharab said the main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the release of funds to the state gaushalas. He said there were as many as 700 gaushalas, in which around 4.5 lakh cow progeny were being kept. Over one lakh heads of cattle roamed on roads in urban and rural areas, he added. The state government had announced a Rs 456 crore budget for the gaushalas, but it had released only Rs 80 crore, he said.

Kharab further said in one year, the government had released Rs 750 per cattle head, but, no money was released later. He said the documents had been sought for fodder but no grant was released, adding that if the government allotted the grant, the gaushalas would be able to store the fodder for cattle during the harvesting of the wheat crop.

The government had announced to give Rs 20 per day for the calves, Rs 30 per day for cows and Rs 40 per day for ‘nandis’. However, they had not released the amount. In the meeting, some members also said if the government was not ready to release the funds, they would open the gates of ‘nandi shalas’ for the animals to roam on roads. However, some members opposed the suggestion.

At last, it was decided that if the government does not release the funds properly till June 15, they would hand over the keys of the gaushalas to the Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned for them to run them on their own, state coordinator Kharab said. Apart from this, the members would organise the press conferences in all districts and would submit a memorandum to their DCs, he said.

