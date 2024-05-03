Roads in poor condition in Bhiwani, residents, councillors seek repairs

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, May 2

Roads with potholes and damaged patches in Bhiwani have become a major inconvenience for commuters in the town. There are a number of roads in the town, especially in the interiors, which have been badly damaged for a very long time.

Members of the Municipal Council had complained to the district administration highlighting the problem of the badly damaged roads in patches. The residents said they had raised the issue by registering complaints and staging protest demonstrations, but the officials were yet to undertake repairs of the damaged portions.

Ankur Kaushik, a municipal councillor of the town, said they had highlighted a big pothole in the Rohtak Gate area in front of a public school recently but the officials had failed to take note of it. He said there were many patches in the town like the new mini-bypass, Chhotu Ram Chowk, Basia Bhawan to Mini-Secretariat and the HUDA Park to the Circular Road.

Local residents Anurag Kokra, Nikhil Dutt, Sunil Gupta and Ankit Aggarwal demanded the repair of potholes on the local roads. He said Rohtak Gate was the busiest square of the town and there was congestion of vehicular traffic throughout the day. “The potholes on this road are a safety threat for commuters. In certain instances, e-rickshaws have overturned several times in this area,” said a resident.

Jaiveer Singh Ranga, another MC member, said the potholes dotted several roads in the town which needed to be repaired urgently. “The vehicles get damaged due to the damaged roads and also pose a threat of mishaps at various points. Even the roads in the interior localities and posh HSVP residential sectors 13 and 23 have badly damaged roads. With monsoons ahead, the department concerned needs to identify damaged patches and undertake repairs,” Ranga said.

The Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads), Lokesh Dagar, said they had been undertaking repair works of the damaged roads. “We have been repairing the damaged roads in the town. We have also floated the tenders for the same but the work has got stuck due to the model code of conduct,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani