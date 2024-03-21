RS MP Deepender Hooda’s mother on campaign trail

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 20

Though the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, Asha Hooda, the wife of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda and mother of Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, has become active in Rohtak and Jhajjar, both come under the Rohtak constituency.

She has participated in several programmes in both districts this month. Taking part in these programmes, she called upon people to vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, stating that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have “failed” on all fronts.

Notably, Deepender has announced to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Rohtak.

Interestingly, Asha Hooda is also giving the Congress workers a success mantra on how to campaign in favour of the Congress candidate by using the traditional method of word of mouth.

“Whether it is electronic or social media, both are influenced by the BJP. Therefore, the BJP is given the maximum time on these platforms rather than other parties, including the Congress. So sometimes, the youth get misled by lies being spread on these platforms. I have exhorted the youth to expose the misdeeds of the BJP government among people and also remind them of development works undertaken during the previous Congress government through ‘word of mouth’ publicity,” said Asha Hooda in Jhajjar.

She said when “word of mouth” was possible in ancient times, it could also be replicated in this modern era. “I have called upon every Congress worker and party supporter to consider himself/herself a media channel and expose the BJP’s false agenda among the people,” she added.

Asha Hooda recently participated in a felicitation function organised by the Haryana Ex-Services League in Jhajjar. Earlier, she also interacted with the youth at a coaching centre in Jhajjar, besides addressing party workers in Rohtak. At the programmes, she also enumerated the development works, including setting up of educational and healthcare institutes, in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency during the Hooda government in the state between 2005 and 2014.

“Asha ji used to visit Rohtak and Jhajjar districts at regular intervals to meet people in social and other functions. Therefore, her participation in the programmes is not new. Local residents also used to meet her at the Delhi residence and in the programmes here. Moreover, she also campaigns for Deepender in every election,” said a Congress leader.

