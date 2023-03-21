Saving water responsibility of entire society: Governor

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 20

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya chaired a national conference on water conservation in Gurugram University here today.

“Saving water is (equivalent to) saving life. It‘s not sole responsibility of an individual, officer or government but responsibility of the entire community and the society. Each of us should contribute towards water conservation as this will lead to ensuring water security for the coming generations,” said Dattatreya.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “The district administration have so far restored over 75 ponds under the GuruJal program in several villages. Sensitising students and youth regarding the importance of water conservation is vital to tackle water crisis in the National Capital Region.”

The GuruJal programme is an integrated water management initiative, which focuses on tackling water scarcity, groundwater depletion, flooding, and water stagnation in the district. The GuruJal team is currently working on rejuvenating 23 wastewater ponds in the rural areas of the district, where dirty water and muck have accumulated over the years, impacting the recharge of groundwater. Locals are also involved in the projects to revive these ponds.

Meanwhile, around 23 war widows from the city and Nuh district will be felicitated by the Governor on the occasion of Martyrs’ DayMarch 23. The initiative launched by the members of the Gurgaon Home Developers and Plot Holders’ Association (GHDPA) aims at providing social and financial security to the families of defence personnel who were martyred.