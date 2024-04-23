 Panipat school construction incomplete, 350 kids forced to study in dharamshalas : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Panipat school construction incomplete, 350 kids forced to study in dharamshalas

Panipat school construction incomplete, 350 kids forced to study in dharamshalas

Unsafe, old building was demolished in 2018 | Project delayed due to High Court stay

Panipat school construction incomplete, 350 kids forced to study in dharamshalas

Multiple classes underway in a hall at a dharamsala in Panipat. Tribune Photos: Sukjinder Saroha



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 22

Due to the slow pace of the construction of a school building, over 350 children of a government primary school near Mata Chowk in Ward 11 are forced to study in two dharamshalas of the city.

The under-construction building of the school. Tribune Photos: Sukjinder Saroha

Earlier, their old school building was declared unsafe but the students were forced to study there for a long time.

Inconvenience for pupils, teachers

We have been facing a lot of problems daily as there is so much noise in the hall. It is difficult to take a class as four-five classes are underway at one time in the hall — A teacher

After councillor Komal Saini raised the issue of the unsafe school building with the authorities, it was finally demolished in 2018.

After that, the matter was raised at the House meeting and a fund of Rs 80 lakh was allotted to the Municipal Corporation for the construction of a new school building in accordance with the CM’s announcement.

The MC had allotted the tender and work order to contractor Aman Kumar after getting approval in December 2021. MLA Pramod Vij, former Mayor Avneet Kaur and former councillor Komal Saini and the then Commissioner RK Singh had laid the foundation stone and the work was started but even after 28 months, the work is yet to be completed. Meanwhile, around 350 children have been studying in two dharamshalas.

These students study in eleven sections of Classes I to V, of which children of six classes sit at Saini Dharamshala’s hall while those of other five classes sit at Lodha Dharamshala.

As students of all classes sit in a single hall, the arrangement is inconvenient to both students and teachers.

Earlier, the midday meal of the children was cooked at Tomar Dharamshala, but as some construction work started there, the meals are being cooked at Lodha Dharamshala now.

A teacher, on the condition of anonymity, the work on the building was gong on at a very slow pace. “We have been facing a lot of problems daily as there is so much noise in the hall. It is difficult to take a class as four-five classes are underway at one time in the hall,” said the teacher.

The work is so slow that only a hall has been constructed at ground floor and walls of rooms have been raised on the first floor. There is no plaster, paint, windows, toilets as of now.

Dinesh Saini, husband of a former councillor, Komal Saini, said after the construction started, a local resident went to the court and took a stay on the work, but the court gave its order in favour of the school. Then the complainant approached the High Court. But, after seeing the documents, the High Court too gave its decision in favour of the school in January. “The work had to be stopped midway, but the contractor has restarted work two days ago,” he said.

Aman Kumar, contractor, who was working said the main reason behind the delay in construction was the stay order by the court. “Now, work has again started and will be completed soon,” he said.

Pradeep Kalyan, Executive Engineer, MC, Panipat, said the main reason behind the delay in the construction of the school was a court case. Now, after the decision of the High Court, the contractor has started the work again and he has been directed to expedite the construction, he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2
Punjab

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

3
Lok Sabha Elections

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

4
India

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

5
India

Australian journalist leaves India over visa issue day after she reported on Sikh separatist Nijjar

6
Trending

Supreme Court rejects Rakhi Sawant’s bail plea, asks her to surrender in leaked video controversy

7
Punjab

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

8
Jalandhar

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

9
India

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

10
World

Video: 10 dead as 2 helicopters crash during military rehearsal in Malaysia

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...

Black money was made white through demonetisation, then deposited in BJP's account: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise policy case till May 7

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

They were produced before the court through video conference...

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on the ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in phase 1 a reason?

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...


Cities

View All

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

Ensure lifting of procured wheat in 72 hours: DC

Passengers continue to face problem due to ‘rail roko’ agitation by farmers

Pakistani intruder held

Employees question AAP candidate on unfulfilled promises

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Goods train stuck at railway crossing on Issapur and Dera Bassi track; blocks connectivity to 12 villages

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Delhi CM Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar jail after sugar levels soar

Inspired by gangster videos, 5 men try to extort money from Delhi businessman

Fire in adjacent building of Alliance Air office at Delhi airport

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident, admitted in Mohali

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

Two killed, 1 hurt as car crashes into harvester

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Ranjit Singh Dhillon is SAD candidate

Move door to door to boost elector turnout, admn tells election officials

Extortion calls: Police seize seven more guns, SSP’s stamp from duo

Where do you stand on pollution, environmentalists ask candidates

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Mohali: Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer in Hoshiarpur, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor