Son among two held for murder

Sonepat: In the murder case of Nirmala, 49, of Kheri Manajat village, the Kundli police have arrested two persons, including her son. The police produced them in a court, which sent the son in a three-day police remand and the woman to judicial custody. Balraj, husband of the deceased, alleged that their son Navin had stabbed his wife to death. He alleged Navin had relations with a woman, Rekha, and as his wife objected to it, the duo hatched a plan to killed her. Probe into the matter is underway. TNS
Thief decamps with Rs 1.5 Lakh
Hisar: Thieves struck a house and decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, a mobile phone and an LED TV at Jyotipur Mohalla on Wednesday night. The police said the owner, Jitender, said they woke up at night and found an LED TV missing. Later, they found that a mobile phone and cash of Rs 1.5 lakh was also missing. In the CCTV footage, a drunk man was seen entering the house at night. A probe is on.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap
22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference
Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...
‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings
Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician