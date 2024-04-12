Son among two held for murder

Tribune News Service

Sonepat: In the murder case of Nirmala, 49, of Kheri Manajat village, the Kundli police have arrested two persons, including her son. The police produced them in a court, which sent the son in a three-day police remand and the woman to judicial custody. Balraj, husband of the deceased, alleged that their son Navin had stabbed his wife to death. He alleged Navin had relations with a woman, Rekha, and as his wife objected to it, the duo hatched a plan to killed her. Probe into the matter is underway. TNS

Thief decamps with Rs 1.5 Lakh

Hisar: Thieves struck a house and decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, a mobile phone and an LED TV at Jyotipur Mohalla on Wednesday night. The police said the owner, Jitender, said they woke up at night and found an LED TV missing. Later, they found that a mobile phone and cash of Rs 1.5 lakh was also missing. In the CCTV footage, a drunk man was seen entering the house at night. A probe is on.

