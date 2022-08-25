Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; ‘she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn’t pick it up again’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 25

It’s been three days since 42 years old Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat died of suspected heart attack in Goa.

However, her family members have raised questions about the manner in which she died claiming that they suspect a foul play in the matter. She along with some of her staff members had gone to Goa. Although the police had said that there was no foul play in the case, her family alleged that she was murdered.

Sonali's sister Rupesh told ANI: "I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy was going on. She had spoken to our mother later and complained of uneasiness after having a meal. She told my mother that her body had stopped working properly after eating."

Sonali Phogat was brought dead to hospital in Goa on August 23 with several reports stating that the late actor had suffered a heart attack.

Her bother Raman said it was impossible that she had a heart attack as she was health and physically fit.

Hours before her sudden death, Sonali had posted happy pictures and videos of herself on Instagram and twitter. A former TikTok star, Phogat had joined the BJP in 2019.

Sonali is survived by a 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara. She had contested the last Assembly election as BJP candidate from Adampur constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi, which she lost.

