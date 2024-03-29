Sonepat MC fines agency for poor sanitation work

Panipat, March 28
The Municipal Corporation (MC), Sonepat, has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a firm contracted to keep sanitation in the city, after inadequacies were found in its work.
The MC had allotted tenders for cleanliness, after dividing the city into two zones, to two companies at Rs 3.36 crore per month.
As per the directions of the MC Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, the sanitation wing carried out a special inspection to check sanitation and cleanliness in the city at various places.
During the inspection, the teams found heaps of garbage in the Jatheri and Bahalgarh areas of the MC, apart from open burning of garbage. Following this, the MC imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Rohtak-based Pooja Consulation.
Commissioner Meena said all companies had been strictly directed to ensure proper maintenance in the city within the stipulated time period.
He said the burning of garbage would not be tolerated and strict action would be initiated as it was a big cause of environmental pollution and it was a health hazard.
