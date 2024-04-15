Sonepat youth shot in Vancouver, Canada

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, April 14
Chirag Antil (24), who hailed from Sector 12 in Sonepat, was shot dead in his car by some unidentified assailants in Vancouver, Canada, on the night of April 12. The family came to know about the incident through Chirag’s friends and an email from the Vancouver police.
Mahavir Antil, who retired from a sugar mill, said Chirag was his youngest son. He went to Canada in 2022 to pursue MBA. Thereafter, he started working with a security company.
Autopsy next week: Vancouver police
- In an email to Chirag’s brother Romit Antil, the Vancouver police said an autopsy would be carried out next week
- The body would then be released and the family could make arrangements to transport it to back home to India
The Vancouver Police Department said in a press note that officers were called to the scene around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard gunshots. Chirag was found dead inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests had been made do far, it said. The police authorities also did not say if the killing was connected with some gang activity.
An email from the Vancouver police received by Chirag’s brother Romit Antil on Saturday evening said: “We are early in our investigation and do not know who murdered your brother and will be collecting evidence. An autopsy will be done next week, after that the body will be released and you can make arrangements to transport it to India.” Romit said Chirag returned to his room around 10.30 pm after duty. After having his dinner, he went and sat in his car when some assailants arrived there and shot him dead. “I had spoken to my brother in the morning and he seemed happy. He had no enmity with anyone,” said Romit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped