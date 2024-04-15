Sonepat youth shot in Vancouver, Canada

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, April 14

Chirag Antil (24), who hailed from Sector 12 in Sonepat, was shot dead in his car by some unidentified assailants in Vancouver, Canada, on the night of April 12. The family came to know about the incident through Chirag’s friends and an email from the Vancouver police.

Mahavir Antil, who retired from a sugar mill, said Chirag was his youngest son. He went to Canada in 2022 to pursue MBA. Thereafter, he started working with a security company.

Autopsy next week: Vancouver police In an email to Chirag’s brother Romit Antil, the Vancouver police said an autopsy would be carried out next week

The body would then be released and the family could make arrangements to transport it to back home to India

The Vancouver Police Department said in a press note that officers were called to the scene around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard gunshots. Chirag was found dead inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests had been made do far, it said. The police authorities also did not say if the killing was connected with some gang activity.

An email from the Vancouver police received by Chirag’s brother Romit Antil on Saturday evening said: “We are early in our investigation and do not know who murdered your brother and will be collecting evidence. An autopsy will be done next week, after that the body will be released and you can make arrangements to transport it to India.” Romit said Chirag returned to his room around 10.30 pm after duty. After having his dinner, he went and sat in his car when some assailants arrived there and shot him dead. “I had spoken to my brother in the morning and he seemed happy. He had no enmity with anyone,” said Romit.

