Stop effluent discharge, Rajasthan urged

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 10

Perturbed over the discharge of effluents from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi industrial area into the state, especially the Dharuhera area, Gurugram MP and Centre Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has asked Rajasthan CM to stop the same immediately and deal with the issue inside his own borders.

“We can’t bear the brunt of your industrialisation. It’s polluting our soil, our lands and water. We don’t know what you do, but deal with it and don’t discharge this mess in our area and state,” said Rao Inderjit Singh.

Singh was speaking at the inauguration of the NHAI yesterday, which was attended online by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. “It’s been years we have been facing this,” added Singh. —