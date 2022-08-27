Students risk life going to school in Jhajjar village

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, August 26

Students of Government Senior Secondary School in Machhrauli village risk their lives every day to cross the Rohtak-Rewari national highway as neither a footbridge has been installed nor traffic cops have been deployed there to halt the vehicles during the school time.

530 pupils enrolled from 13 villages A total of 530 students of 13 villages are enrolled in the school and more than 60 per cent of them come from six villages — Machharauli, Chand Pur, Asadpur Khera, Dadanpur, Chhabeli and Khakhana.

All students from these villages have to cross the highway daily to reach the school in the morning and return home in the afternoon.

A total of 530 students of 13 villages are enrolled in the school and more than 60 per cent of them come from six villages — Machharauli, Chand Pur, Asadpur Khera, Dadanpur, Chhabeli and Khakhana. All students from these villages have to cross the highway daily to reach the school in the morning and to return home in the afternoon.

No one paying heed to issue We have raised the issue many times but no one is paying any heed to it. We remain worried about the safety of our children until they return home. The children have been advised to cross the highway in groups with utmost care. —Krishan, Parent Written to authorities through DEO We have written to the authorities through the District Education Office to either install a footbridge on the highway or deploy traffic police to halt vehicular movement at the time when students go to the school in the morning and return home in the noon. —Raj Kumar Malhan, School Principal

“The flow of vehicular traffic is heavy on the highway hence a school child was run over by a vehicle some years ago. Despite this, the authorities have not yet made any arrangement to provide risk-free passage to the students. On many occasions, the vehicles run at a high speed here,” said Deepak, a resident of Machhrauli village.

Krishan, a parent, said they had raised the issue many times but no one was paying any heed to it. “We remain worried about the safety of our children until they return home. The children have been advised to cross the highway in groups with utmost care,” he added.

Raj Kumar Malhan, principal of the school, admitted that the highway was posing a serious threat to the life of those students who had no other option but to cross the highway.

“We have written to the district authorities through the District Education Office either to install a footbridge on the highway or deploy traffic police to halt vehicular traffic at the time when students go to the school in the morning and return home in the afternoon,” said he, adding that barricades like arrangement can also be made near the school on the highway to slow down the vehicles.

The principal maintained parents of the students had also called on him many times over the issue to express their concern.

#jhajjar #Rewari #rohtak