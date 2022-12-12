Suspended judge booked for assault

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, December 11

The Bhiwani police have registered a case against a suspended Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) for allegedly assaulting cops on duty at the gate of the District Sessions Judge’s residence here on Friday.

Sources said an FIR was registered on the complaint of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ranbir, in-charge of police security there. He stated in the complaint to the Civil Lines police station that the suspended ASJ arrived at the District Sessions Judge’s residence on Friday around 5 am. The complainant alleged that the suspended ASJ seemed drunk and that he started misbehaving with him and some other cops deployed there.

The complainant said the suspended ASJ tried to ring the doorbell and used threatening words. He remained there for around three hours. He misbehaved with them and obstructed them from performing their on duty, he alleged.

The FIR was registered under Sections 186 (obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

It may be mentioned that the ASJ had also been booked on molestation charge following a complaint by a woman advocate of the Bhiwani Bar Association in September. The suspension followed the FIR against him.

The incident of alleged molestation occurred in August in the corridors of the Bhiwani court complex.

