Teachers’ association protests arrests in Nuh paper-leak case

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 15

Now, teachers have initiated protest against the police amid the ongoing crackdown by the Nuh police against the examination staff (including teachers), allegedly aiding in rampant cheating at Haryana board exam centres. This has led to the cancellation of two exams at many centres.

Pics of question papers sent on WhatsApp The ongoing investigation of the Nuh police has revealed that pictures of the question papers are being sent on WhatsApp to cheating gangs and in majority of the cases it’s the staff at various centres, who have been colluding with these gangs and leaking the papers. So far, two exams have been cancelled at various centres in Nuh. Not possible without collusion of centre staff The mass-level cheating is impossible without the collusion of the centre staff. The police are not allowed to step inside the centres so they are supposed to maintain discipline. However, it is from the centres only that the papers are being leaked. — A senior investigating official

The state teachers’ association, Haryana Vidyalaya Adhyapak Sangh, has come out in support of the teachers arrested for cheating. The association members have submitted a memorandum to CM Nayab Singh Saini through Nuh DC Dhirendra Khadgata. In the memorandum, they have claimed that the teachers have been framed.

So far, the Nuh police have nabbed at least seven teachers for allegedly clicking pictures of the question papers and sharing it with the cheating mafia. The teachers, through the memorandum, have sought immediate release of four teachers arrested recently, claiming that they had actually aided in exposing the paper leak and nabbing the accused.

“The teachers are innocent and have been framed as the authorities failed to catch the real accused. In the latest case from Ferozpur Jhirka, it was the invigilator who exposed that an examinee was involved in the paper leak. The boy was sitting next to a broken window and somebody passed a mobile phone to him and he clicked pictures of the question paper and handed the mobile phone back. The invigilator raised the alarm and cooperated with the authorities, but within an hour they framed him instead,” said a memorandum submitted by the association. The teachers of Nuh have threatened to protest if the FIRs against their colleagues are not quashed. “We are taking action against all accused in cheating cases as per the law. We are committed to curtail the menace,” said Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia.

The ongoing investigation of the Nuh police has revealed that the pictures of the question papers are being sent on WhatsApp to cheating gangs and in the majority of the cases it’s the staff at various centres, who have been colluding with these gangs and leaking the papers. So far, two exams have been cancelled at various centres in Nuh.

A senior investigating official said,“The mass-level cheating is impossible without the collusion of the centre staff. The police are not allowed to step inside the centres so they are supposed to maintain discipline. However, it is from the centres only that the papers are being leaked.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Nuh