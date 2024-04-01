Temperature dip likely to delay arrival of crop

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, March 31
The administration is all set to ensure smooth wheat procurement in Panipat and Sonepat tomorrow. However, it is expected that the crop arrival would be delayed by some days due to the dip in temperature.
The rabi crop is ready for harvesting, and as per government schedule, the purchase would start at 24 purchase centres in Sonepat and 12 in Panipat. The market committee in Panipat has made all arrangements for the purchase of wheat.
As per information, HAFED, FCI, WareHouse and Food Department would purchase wheat at 12 centres, including five principal yards at Panipat, Samalkha, Madlauda, Israna and Bapoli; two sub-yards at Babarpur and Chhichrana, and five purchase centres at Babail, Sanoli, Ahar, Naultha and Ujrana Kalan.
District Marketing Enforcement Officer Mahabir Singh said arrangements for all basic amenities, including potable water, lighting and toilets, had been made. Grain markets had been cleaned for the arrival of the crop.
Aditya Kaushik, DFSC, said all preparations had been made. Mustard procurement had already been initiated on March 26. However, due to the dip in temperature, harvesting had not started so far. The crop is expected to arrive after April 10, he said.
